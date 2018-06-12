HOMECONTACTADVERTISE WITH USSITEMAP
Priyanka Chopra Meets With Nick Jonas’s Family!

12 Jun 2018
Talk about not serious!

It seems that things are definitely heating up between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra!

Over the weekend the “Jealous” singer, brought along the “Quantico” star to his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding, in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday.

The rumored couple was seen spending a lot of time with Nick’s family.

The two even enjoyed brunch by the beach over the weekend with his family.

The duo was photographed by paparazzi’s a few days earlier at the airport together in New York City, which they were later seen boarding a helicopter to Atlantic City for the wedding celebrations.

Nick and Pryanka sparked the romance rumors, when both came and walked the red carpet together at the 2017 MET Gala, in May.

However,their relationship status only started heating up a few weeks ago after they were both spotted spending time together during the Memorial Day Weekend.

Do you think these two are cute together? Share us your thoughts!

Source: Enews

