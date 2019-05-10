Connect with us
Putting Cockroaches On Your Face Is Now The Internet Challenge

*Vomits*

Published

3 hours ago

on

Some people sure love a challenge, even if its as ridiculous as putting a cockroach and your face- Yuck!

The cockroach challenge is the latest internet challenge trending on social media, that dares you to put them creepy crawlies on to your face.

Via Giphy

It all started when a Facebook user, Alex Aung posted a selfie with a cockroach on his face on April 20, and captioned, “New challenge, can you do this?” and not long after the post went viral.

Surprisingly (or not surprisingly), many actually took up this challenge and started posting pictures of them with the cockroaches.

Some posted photos with a cockroach on their face ;

Image may contain: one or more people

Via Facebook

 

Image may contain: 1 person, smiling

Via Facebook 

Image may contain: 2 people, people smiling, selfie and close-up

Via Facebook

While one posted up a picture with a cockroach in their mouth! Whether or not it’s real or fake, it’s still pretty gross!

Image may contain: one or more people and close-up

Via Facebook 

One challenger took it up a notch by putting eight cockroaches all over her face!

Image may contain: 1 person

Via Facebook

Our natural reaction…

Via Giphy

But would you take up this challege???

