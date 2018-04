The beautiful Rachel McAdams has welcomed her first child!

The actress is now a proud mother of a baby boy!

However, no details of the baby’s name has been revealed. (Let’s hope we find out soon!)

The 39-year-old actress had managed to keep her pregnancy out from the spotlight, and it was only in February that multiple sources confirmed McAdams was expecting.

Congratulations Rachel McAdams!

And as ‘Mean Girls’ would call it…

Via Giphy

Source: Enews People