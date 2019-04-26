Rami Malek Is Your New James Bond Villain

A word about #BOND25 from Rami Malek pic.twitter.com/CLJ5mpO9mu — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek will officially join the 25th James Bond film. A livestream announcement was made with members of the new cast from an iconic Bond movie location in Jamaica yesterday.

They don’t come as frequent as their yearly pace they used to, but you can still always count on a new James Bond movie being just around the corner. And although his record has been about as spotty as any other Bond’s, Daniel Craig’s run has had some of the highest highs (Casino Royale, Skyfall) and lows that are still interesting in how they relate the franchise’s legacy (Quantum of Solace, Spectre).

The Academy Award-winning actor was not in Jamaica, but recorded a message to the cast where he promised to make sure “Mr. Bond does not have an easy ride of it in this, his 25th outing.” Later yesterday morning, Malek gave few details about the film on “Good Morning America” but said his role would be “villainous.”Yes you read that right! He is playing a villain ladies and gents.

To say we are eagerly anticipating for his debut is an understatement! Among those returning for the yet-to-be named movie are Daniel Craig as James Bond himself, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q, Léa Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter and Rory Kinnear as MI6. New faces include Malek, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch and Dali Benssalah.

Though there had been rumors that Malek would be starring in Bond 25 for months, the 37-year-old actor noted that the information definitely didn’t come from him. “All I’ve realized… is keep your mouth shut,” he joked. He had, however, “fought and fought and fought” to make it happen.

Well they made the right decision for sure because, fans can already picture him in his role!

Bond 25 has a great lead, great villain, great supporting cast, and great director considering Fukunaga’s previous work on True Detective and Beasts of No Nation. And Phoebe Waller-Bridge is polishing up a great script from John Logan, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Scott Z. Burns. So hopefully when Bond 25 releases on April 8, 2020, it’ll be the great final film a great James Bond like Daniel Craig deserves. We don’t want him to slit his wrists.