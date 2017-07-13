Raven Is Back in a Beat! Watch Her Super Catchy Theme Song

Bet she didn’t see this coming!

Raven’s official comeback song is finally here- and it’s super catchy! With the premier of Raven’s just less than 2 weeks away (debut on 21st of July), Disney Channel has released the opening title video, complete with a theme song that will be stuck in your head for the next few days. Trust me!

Raven’s home picks up after 10 years of That’s so Raven. She (Raven-Symoné) is all grown up and is a single mother to two kids –11 year old twins, Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) and Nia (Navia Robinson). Living with them is Raven’s best friend, Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) and Chelsea’s 9 year old son, Levi (Issac Ryan Brown).

Also, what life would be for Disney, without the best friend/neighbor, who always seems to make themselves at home? In this case, Tess, played by Sky Katz.

Getty Images

Here’s the twist, one of Raven’s kids seem to have inherited her ability to see the future! Don’t worry, we won’t say who…

The inner child in me is literally screaming out of joy!!!