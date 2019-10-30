Connect with us

Reasons To Watch The Addams Family

‘The Addams Family’ is out in theatres 31 October 2019!

Published

60 mins ago

on

The Addams family is from the original Charles Addams comics created back in the 1930s

Look Magazine Photograph Collection/Library of Congress

The kooky spooky Family’ have been around since the 1960’s and have inspired a whole pop culture all around the world.

The iconic theme song.

The Addams family has the most infectious theme song ever. It’s easily played in our heads the minute the spooky family name comes to mind

Star- studded cast

The characters include Charlize Theron as Morticia Addams, Oscar Isaac as Gomez Addams, Chloë Grace Moretz as Wednesday Addams, Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley Addams, Nick Kroll plays as Uncle Fester, Bette Midler as Grandma.

Snoop Dogg will be featured as the voice of cousin Itt

Brings back the good ol memories!

The iconic family is know for their daring crazy acts, so be prepared to see lots of it from the film.

Its perfect for the Halloween and your weekend movie night!

‘The Addams Family’ will be out in theatres nationwide this 31 October 2019!

