Recycled Lipsticks for Prison Inmates

Prontip Mankong, 29, was an ex-inmate who use to sneak food colouring from the prison kitchen just so she could mix it with Vaseline to get lipgloss.

After serving her two years sentence, she and a few ex-inmates decided to donate cosmetics for those who are still behind bars.

They gathered thousands of donated lipsticks to melt down, transfer to smaller containers and then donated to the prisons.

According to Prontip, the lipgloss helped boost their confidence and gave the inmates a sense of self-expression.