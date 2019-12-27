Connect with us
Fly Epic 2019

Music

Red Velvet Wendy Hospitalized With Fractured Bones After Stage Fall

Speedy recovery!

Published

12 hours ago

on

Korean Pop star Wendy, from the girl group Red Velvet, was taken to hospital after suffering an accident during rehearsals and fracturing her pelvis.

Wendy was slated to give an individual performance at South Korean broadcaster SBS’s annual event in Seoul, when she fell from a stage.

In a statement, the group’s management company SM Entertainment said, “Wendy was immediately taken to the hospital for a thorough examination, and she sustained injuries to her face and fractures in her pelvis and wrist on the right side of her body.”

“She has undergone emergency treatment and is currently awaiting additional examinations. As her health comes first, we will focus on her treatment.”

Wikipedia

Due to the incident the group was forced to pull out of the Christmas Day show.

