Renee Pillai Is The First Malaysian To Win An Oscars-Governed Grant In Screenwriting
Renee Pillai is the first Malaysian to win the Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
She is one of five winners whose submission beat out over 7,300 scripts from all over the world.
