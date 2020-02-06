Connect with us

Social News

Renee Pillai Is The First Malaysian To Win An Oscars-Governed Grant In Screenwriting

Making Malaysia proud!

Published

1 hour ago

on

Advertisement

Cover image via Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting EmpireOnline FeelGood Movie

Renee Pillai is the first Malaysian to win the Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Advertisement
Renee Pillai with her Oscar-Governed Grant.

Image via AMPAS

On 12 November 2019, Renee joined the annual screenwriting competition by submitting her film script, Boy With Kite.


She is one of five winners whose submission beat out over 7,300 scripts from all over the world.

Read more 

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Social News1 hour ago

Renee Pillai Is The First Malaysian To Win An Oscars-Governed Grant In Screenwriting

Making Malaysia proud!
Entertainment2 hours ago

Is Hannah Montana Really Getting A Prequel?

Here’s what we know
Social News4 hours ago

A Canadian Citizen In KLCC Suspected Of Having Coronavirus Has Been Taken To HKL

Stay safe everybody!
Entertainment5 hours ago

Billie Eilish Gets Slammed For Talking Smack About Hip Hop Music

Some things are better left unsaid!
Social News7 hours ago

Mother Shares How She Scaled Mount Kinabalu With Her 3-Year-Old Daughter

super impressive!
Advertisement
Advertisement