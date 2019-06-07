Review: Things We Learned About ‘Dark Phoenix’ and the X-Men Franchise

SPOILERS ALERT!!!

It’s that simple almost cliché story of boy meets girl. Girl meets boy girl’s mutant powers multiply to galaxy-eating levels, girl turns evil and glow-y. But telling the saga of Dark Phoenix, centered on the confusion as to where does her loyalty lie has somehow always been a distraught task.

Even in the original comic-book version, writer Chris Claremont and artist John Byrne ended up reworking their ending at the last minute when Jim Shooter, then Marvel’s editor-in-chief, argued that Grey couldn’t go unpunished after committing genocide against an entire planet — which, to be fair, is a solid point.

Coming back, to the movie though the Dark Phoenix is facing widespread critical skepticism, it is at least a more robust attempt at telling the story than its predecessor, with Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey at its core. But I’ll let you be the judge of that, so here are 6 six things we learned from the Dark Phoenix X Men movie:

Sophie Turner has mentioned being nervous about taking the title role in a big franchise

If we’re being honest there were times where she did look slightly nervous, which did separate Sophie away from her character of Jean Grey. But nevertheless she did play the part quite well, considering this is her first Marvel Cinematics movie.

Kinberg points out that the overall X-Men franchise will be remembered as “the beginning of a new wave of superhero movies.”

“The first movie was a very serious approach to telling these stories, treating them as seriously as anyone treats drama,” he says. “Starting this franchise in Auschwitz, with a young Magneto, was a very bold, and grounded, groundbreaking thing to do. And I think the seriousness of purpose with which [director Bryan Singer] approached the casting and the making of the initial X-Men movies rippled through everything that followed, where this genre has become the most popular dominant genre in cinema. It’ll be remembered as the beginning of something that led to the MCU and the Dark Knight trilogy, and all these other wonderful movies. And then I think the other part of it is, it will be remembered in the way that the comic book has always been which is, it’s a franchise about outcasts and outsiders and people who are different, and that is unique within this genre.

Kinberg doesn’t mind that both Dark Phoenix and Captain Marvel have “my emotions make me more powerful” scenes in their climaxes.

“The idea of emotions as a source of strength is something that our culture in general increasingly embracing,” he says. “I think that specifically, women have been told for a long time that emotions make them weak. And it’s a message that’s going to be one that you’ll see more. Increasingly, hopefully, the culture is going to understand and embrace that emotions are not something weak — they’re actually something strong. And that’s something men could learn a lot from too, because men tend to repress a lot of their emotions, and that’s where a lot of our aggression and and sort of mental health issues come from.” Well Said!

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and his team are are almost certainly figuring out how to incorporate new versions of the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Kinberg, however, has no details. “I honestly don’t know,” he says. “I wish I had an answer for you. I think Marvel Studios is still figuring that out. They had a very clear plan — and now the X-Men are part of that plan. So they they’re figuring out how to integrate them into that plan. But I don’t know how quickly and I don’t know what way.” Imagine a collaboration of such, it would be a dream come true.

Dark Phoenix was expected to end the current franchise, which soft-rebooted with 2011’s X-Men: First Class.

“I thought it was the probably the last chance to get the First Class cast together again,” says Kinberg. “This movie felt like the natural climax…. and I did assume that there would eventually be another version of the X-Men.” Which truly did prevail in the film as the original or whats left of the First Class reunite to safe their kind!

Catch the First Class reunited one last time in Dark Phoenix out in cinemas now!