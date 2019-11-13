Ricky Gervais Will Be Hosting The 2020 Golden Globes One Last Time

The Golden Globes is bringing back their golden host!

Advertisement

Ricky Gervais is set to take centre stage for the fifth time, for next year’s 77th annual award show.

This, will be Gevais’s last time to lead the show. In a statement the actor said “Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse,” Adding “But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening.”

In 2010, Gervais hosted the gig for the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards and came on the show again in 2011 and 2012. The actor returned four years later for the 73rd annual show.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air on 5 Jan. 2020