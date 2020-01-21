Rihanna And Drake Spotted Together After Split From Hassan Jameel

Cosmopolitan.com

Rihanna was spotted with Drake, after her split from 2 year boyfriend Hassan Jameel and rumored new lover Asap Rocky.

Over the weekend, fans captured video footage of the “Work” singers in the audience at the 2020 Yams Day show at Barclays Center in New York where A$AP Rocky “paid tribute to the late A$AP Mob founder and music executive A$AP Yams,” according to Us Weekly.

Though they werre just standing next to each other, but you know how Riri and Drake fans can get, only because to fans surprise they believed Drake and Rihanna were no longer friends.

Back in 2018, the “Love on the Brain” hitmaker opened up about her relationship with the rapper to Vogue. In fact, writer Chioma Nnadi noted that Rihanna “winced” when Drake’s name was brought up during the interview. Rihanna said this

“Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast,” Rihanna explained, referring to the 2016 MTV Music Video Awards. “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”

Ouch!!!

Then, days after the interview was published, Drake unfollowed Rihanna on Instagram.

So have the two made amends?

