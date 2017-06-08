Rihanna As a Math Teacher Is Amazing!

RIRI IS ON A MISSION!

Rihanna visited one of the poorest nations Malawi, Africa, back in January to film an inspiring new short documentary. In this heart-warming documentary, it highlights how children in Malawi are able to pick up on math concepts through music and rhythm.

“I love that they learn in melody, that’s like my favorite thing,” Rihanna says about her experience in the classroom. “Because kids, they adopt melody really, really quickly. And so if you can use that as a learning tool, I think that’s the most brilliant, brilliant thing.”

The footage shows the 29 year old singer, interacting with students at the Muzu primary school by singing,playing soccer, solving math equations on the board and leading young girls in an empowering “girls, girls, girls” chant.