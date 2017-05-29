RIP Love: Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Splits Up After 17 Years of Marriage

CREDIT: REUTERS

After 17 long years of marriage, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are splitting up. I totally didn’t see this coming! The beloved actors, announced their split in a joint statement to Entertainment Tonight.

“With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate,” Stiller and Taylor wrote. “Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

The couple met on the set of a TV pilot, Heat Vision and Jack and tied the knot in May 2000 at an oceanfront ceremony in Kauai, Hawaii. They share two children together – Ella Olivia born in April 2002 and Quinlin Dempsey born in July 2005.

Stiller and Taylor have both shared the big screen in many TV Shows and films like Zoolander, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Tropic Thunder and their most recent film, Zoolander 2. #RIPLOVE

