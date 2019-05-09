“Riverdale” Crew And Fans Respond To Royal Baby Archie

Two weeks ago, “Riverdale” fans had to painfully say goodbye to Luke Perry once again, as his character said his final lines on the television show. However, yesterday brings much happier news to fans of the show and Archie comics.

Shortly after introducing the new born to the world on Wednesday, Harry and Meghan announced that they named their first born child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed earlier today with their newborn son at Windsor Castle. The baby has been named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. pic.twitter.com/WtDH6oD3kn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2019

Though a source close to the Royals said that “there was no special meaning behind the name, the couple just loved it,” the internet became abuzz with comments about the name, and how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex must be diehard Riverdale fans, since its main character is named Archie Andrews.

I think Meghan & Harry named their (potentially ginger) son Archie because they are huge fans of #Riverdale

*love that show with hottie @kj_apa!#BabySussex #RoyalBabyName pic.twitter.com/Kb205nlEbZ — Gerry Stergiopoulos (@GerryGreek) May 8, 2019

Netflix had a great response too!

The show’s crew even got in on the action.

Proud to be Archie. 👶👑 #Riverdale is new TONIGHT at 8/7c on The CW! pic.twitter.com/2G1hXB4c6d — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) May 8, 2019

Of course, there is a really big meaning behind Baby Sussex’s name. According to CNN, the couple picked the name because they really liked it. Meanwhile, Harrison translates to “son of Harry,” which is an adorable callback to his dad.

If Riverdale was a real place, we’re sure there would be a big party celebrating the big name reveal.