“Riverdale” Crew And Fans Respond To Royal Baby Archie

There’s a new Archie in town.

9 hours ago

Two weeks ago, “Riverdale” fans had to painfully say goodbye to Luke Perry once again, as his character said his final lines on the television show. However, yesterday brings much happier news to fans of the show and Archie comics.

Shortly after introducing the new born to the world on Wednesday, Harry and Meghan announced that they named their first born child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Though a source close to the Royals said that “there was no special meaning behind the name, the couple just loved it,” the internet became abuzz with comments about the name, and how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex must be diehard Riverdale fans, since its main character is named Archie Andrews.

Netflix had a great response too!

and y'all thought you were the biggest Riverdale stans. Welcome royal baby Archie, earl of Riverdale.

The show’s crew even got in on the action.

me & the royal baby. congrats meghan & harry!

Of course, there is a really big meaning behind Baby Sussex’s name. According to CNN, the couple picked the name because they really liked it. Meanwhile, Harrison translates to “son of Harry,” which is an adorable callback to his dad.

If Riverdale was a real place, we’re sure there would be a big party celebrating the big name reveal.

Entertainment

