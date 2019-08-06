Connect with us

Entertainment

Riverdale Spin Off Katy Keene Gets First Official Trailer

Click to watch the trailer!

Published

6 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Katy Keene, the Riverdale spin-off starring Lucy Hale just dropped the first official trailer and were freaking out!

Image result for katy keene

Fans got their first look at Katy Keene, an aspiring fashion designer, who’s determined to make it in the Big Apple. Set in New York City, the series, which is pretty much Gossip Girl meets Fame meets The Devil Wears Prada, also follows the protagonist’s circle of friends: Broadway performer and drag queen Jorge/Ginger Lopez (Jonny Beauchamp), socialite Pepper Smith (Julia Chan), and singer Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) as they pursue their dreams.

Advertisement

Related image

“Their world is populated with kindred-spirit starving artists, including mysterious socialite Pepper Smith and Broadway-bound performer Jorge Lopez—and his drag queen alter ego, Ginger,” the shows logline describes. “While their climb to the top is rife with obstacles, this found family will stop at nothing to see their names in lights.”

Related image

Check out the official Katy Keene trailer in the video, down below:

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment5 hours ago

Best TV Shows of 2019 So Far

Don't miss these series!
Entertainment6 hours ago

Riverdale Spin Off Katy Keene Gets First Official Trailer

Click to watch the trailer!
Music8 hours ago

Harry Styles New Music Video Is On The Way

Almost ready...
Entertainment9 hours ago

Woman Fix Punch Card Machine At Home To Make Sure Her Husband Returns Every Night

You think you got it bad? Think again!
Music10 hours ago

Taylor Swift Collaborates With Katy Perry And Selena Gomez

Women work better together
Advertisement
Advertisement