Riverdale Spin Off Katy Keene Gets First Official Trailer

Katy Keene, the Riverdale spin-off starring Lucy Hale just dropped the first official trailer and were freaking out!

Fans got their first look at Katy Keene, an aspiring fashion designer, who’s determined to make it in the Big Apple. Set in New York City, the series, which is pretty much Gossip Girl meets Fame meets The Devil Wears Prada, also follows the protagonist’s circle of friends: Broadway performer and drag queen Jorge/Ginger Lopez (Jonny Beauchamp), socialite Pepper Smith (Julia Chan), and singer Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) as they pursue their dreams.

“Their world is populated with kindred-spirit starving artists, including mysterious socialite Pepper Smith and Broadway-bound performer Jorge Lopez—and his drag queen alter ego, Ginger,” the shows logline describes. “While their climb to the top is rife with obstacles, this found family will stop at nothing to see their names in lights.”

Check out the official Katy Keene trailer in the video, down below: