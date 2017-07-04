RM200K to Look Like an Anime Character

How far would you go to look like your favourite anime or cartoon character?

Amirul Rizwan Musa, 21, received massive criticism from netizens after the picture of his face became viral.

Amirul, better known as Miyyo Rizone, had undergone facial surgery since 2014 (including two overseas surgeries) to look more like Squall Leonheart’s character from Final Fantasy to further purse his modelling career.

The total amount he spent on the surgery was almost RM200,000!

“I did not expect my face to be viral until I received calls and non-stop messages from people criticising me,” Amirul said.

Kapalll tubanggggg A post shared by Owner Of MR Beauty Line (@miyyo_rizone) on Jun 29, 2017 at 4:13am PDT

Despite the negativity towards Amirul, he is grateful that there are still a handful of people who have supported him.

He has been offered a role in a television drama and aside from focusing on modelling his attention is on his beauty product business.