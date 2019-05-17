Entertainment
Robert Pattinson Is The New Batman?
…Almost!!
Robert Pattinson is going from one bat to another bat, but this time as Batman.
The “Twilight” star is in talks to play the role of Batman for Matt Reeves in his upcoming superhero film, “The Batman”.
But let’s not get to ahead of ourselves, according to Variety, who broke the news “it’s not yet a done deal, Pattinson is the top choice and it’s expected to close shortly. Warner Bros. had no comment.”
Pre-production for the Warner Bros.-DC Comics pic is set to begin soon.
The news of the 32-year-old actor becoming the new face of Batman, is sparking debate and discussion on twitter.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
robert pattinson was tired of being referred to as edward cullen, he will now he referred to as bruce wayne pic.twitter.com/5rEQ75aPce
— jos (@jaimescnsa) May 17, 2019
Haters: Robert Pattinson is a terrible choice for Batman.
Me: pic.twitter.com/aIuIbrLb47
— Bruce Wayne (@_iRob13) May 17, 2019
Tbh, Robert Pattinson has been ready to play Batman for a LONG time… pic.twitter.com/VDs7puTALX
— TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) May 17, 2019
Robert Pattinson is going to be the next Batman.
Me: pic.twitter.com/wKWz8Ol1yx
— Warden of the North (@LordChozen) May 17, 2019
When you hop on the internet and find out Robert Pattinson is the new Batman. #Batman pic.twitter.com/n6xgpbgKgH
— Mitchell Underwood (@MitchBUnderwood) May 17, 2019
Watch Robert Pattinson in other movies than Twilight, everyone. He can play Batman. He's a great actor. I miss Batfleck too, but deal with it. pic.twitter.com/1w3ZviWMhg
— Will (@captainblacke) May 17, 2019
Robert Pattinson is going to be the next Batman
Which means we are THIS close to Kristen Stewart being cast as Superman pic.twitter.com/ct372y4aRx
— Ziggy (@mrjafri) May 17, 2019
“The Batman” is set to be out in theaters June 25, 2021.
