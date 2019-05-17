Connect with us
alt_img>

Entertainment

Robert Pattinson Is The New Batman?

…Almost!!

Published

7 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for robert pattinson

Robert Pattinson is going from one bat to another bat, but this time as Batman.

The “Twilight” star is in talks to play the role of Batman for Matt Reeves in his upcoming superhero film, “The Batman”.

But let’s not get to ahead of ourselves, according to Variety, who broke the news “it’s not yet a done deal, Pattinson is the top choice and it’s expected to close shortly. Warner Bros. had no comment.”

Pre-production for the Warner Bros.-DC Comics pic is set to begin soon.

The news of the 32-year-old actor becoming the new face of Batman, is sparking debate and discussion on twitter.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Advertisement

“The Batman” is set to be out in  theaters June 25, 2021.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Music4 hours ago

Here Are The New Music Releases This Week From Your Favourite Artists

Headphones on, all day long!
#NewMusicFlyday6 hours ago

Halsey Embraces Brand New Era With Her Latest Single “Nightmare”

The Queen is back!
Entertainment7 hours ago

Robert Pattinson Is The New Batman?

...Almost!!
Entertainment1 day ago

5 Ways “Game Of Thrones” Could End – Winter Is Coming

"When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die."
Entertainment1 day ago

‘Black Mirror’ Drops Season 5 Trailer Starring Miley Cyrus

The most insane show ever created is back!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement