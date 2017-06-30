Rolling in the Deep – Adele to Quit Touring!

GETTY

Looks like Malaysia will never ever get the chance to see Adele perform live.

The singer, 29, announced the news on Wednesday at her London concert that she may stop touring. She reportedly told fans, ” I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home,” in a note that was included in a concert program.

She also told fans in between her songs, “I might never see you again at a live show, but I’ll remember this for the rest of my life.” WHAT????

The heartbreaking note read “So this is it. After 15 months on the road and 18 months of ’25’ we are at the end. We have taken this tour across UK + Ireland, throughout Europe, all over America and I finally got to go to Australia and New Zealand too.”

“Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well,” it continued. “I’m a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I’m dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is!”

The Hello singer added: “I’ve done 119 shows and these last 4 will take me up to 123, it has been hard out an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favorite artist have had on me live.”

Adele also explained why her last shows would be held in London’s Wembley Stadium – All of the shows sold-out.”And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home,” she explained. “Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life.”

She ended the note by saying, “I love you. Goodnight for now.”

NO ADELE! JUST NO!!! We’ll never be able to find someone like you.