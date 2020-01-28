Entertainment
Romantic Movies To Watch This February
Bring on the mushiness!
Aaahh the month of love is right around the corner. For some it’s a day to look forward to, and for others it’s a day we all dread. But whether you’re in love or focusing love onto oneself, it never hurts to watch romantic movies to get us in the feels.
Here’s a few movies to watch on Netflix this February.
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) have embraced that they are a couple. But when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, enters her life again she’s caught in between a love triangle. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, will be on the streaming platform this 13 Feb.
My Holo Love
Can a human and an Al fall in love? This unique love story follows a human Soyeon, a lonely woman leading a lackluster life because of prosopagnosia. One day she comes across a prototype of Hollo, a state-of-the-art AI hologram device, and her life completely takes a turn. “My Holo Love” comes out 7 Feb.
Her
The kind of love story that fits with our time. “Her” follows the story of Theodore Twombley (Joaquin Phoenix) who falls love with his OS. The sci-fi film shares a side of what it means to be in love with someone (or something).
About Time
About Time is a 2013 film that is an absolute gem for romantic comedy. The movie tells a story of a young man who learns that the men in his family has the ability to travel through time- and of course, he uses that to get the girl of his dream. Not only is the film a romantic love story but it also highlights on familial love.
Someone Great
This may not be a romantic movie of two people meeting and falling madly in love, but it is a story of self love. If you’re in need of a pick me up, this would be the best movie to watch. “Someone Great” centers on a young woman (Gina Rodriguez), who learns to pick herself up after breaking up from a long term relationship with her boyfriend. The story shares the struggles of what most people go through during a time of recovery and how she endures and breaks free from the past and re-news her path.
