Rompers for Men

A ‘romper’ otherwise known as short jumpsuit began as a common play wear for children. They were known as the first modern casual clothes for kids. It was light and loose fitting and the styles varied in different countries.

The trend moved on as rompers were then created for women.

But now, the trend has moved on.

The romper has been made available for MEN.

We are being serious!

Men in rompers.

There is a slight difference for the male version.

As most women know, wearing the romper is comfortable but when it’s time to use the bathroom…it has to come off, making it a bit of a hassle.

For the new male rompers, a zip fly has been created.

So gentlemen, leg day has definitely paid off!