Fly Epic 2019

Music

Harry Styles’ Cover Of Lizzo’s ‘Juice’ Is What You Need

It’s all the juice!

Published

17 hours ago

on

Image result for harry styles lizzo coverYouTube

Is there anything Harry Styles can’t sing? Not!

Image result for harry styles and lizzoUpNewsInfo

While the singer is making a huge splash in the music world with his newly released second studio album, Fine Line, the former One Direction singer just gave fans more music to their ears with a cover of Lizzo‘s hit, “Juice.”Image result for lizzoThe New York Times

On Wednesday, the performer took the mic in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge in London to perform the track—and may we say, he killed it!

Of course, fans took a millisecond to find the cover and gush over it(like we are).

