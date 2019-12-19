Music
Harry Styles’ Cover Of Lizzo’s ‘Juice’ Is What You Need
It’s all the juice!
YouTube
Is there anything Harry Styles can’t sing? Not!
UpNewsInfo
While the singer is making a huge splash in the music world with his newly released second studio album, Fine Line, the former One Direction singer just gave fans more music to their ears with a cover of Lizzo‘s hit, “Juice.”The New York Times
On Wednesday, the performer took the mic in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge in London to perform the track—and may we say, he killed it!
Of course, fans took a millisecond to find the cover and gush over it(like we are).
He’s coming for her queen of covers gig pic.twitter.com/ZXN1gvt6lr
— PAUL (@KweenPaul) December 18, 2019
gotta blame it on harrys juice pic.twitter.com/2ft0yNn4gT
— letúcia (@leticiavolpatop) December 18, 2019
Okaaaii Harry I see you 🙌🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/RtrIHTW7OH
— Onye (Design Blac) (@designblac_) December 18, 2019
— 𝓐 ❀ 𝓗 (@hesasunflowerh) December 18, 2019
Recent Posts
20 Of The Best Movie Releases In 2019
It's time for the longest binge, before 2019 ends!
This Japanese Method Of Cooking KFC Fried Chicken With Rice Is Seriously Drool-Worthy
By Says - Liew Ashley
Here’s Why DBKL Removed These ‘Sugar Daddy’ Billboards In Bangsar And Mont Kiara
By Says - Sadho Ram
Harry Styles’ Cover Of Lizzo’s ‘Juice’ Is What You Need
It's all the juice!
Attention, Ice Cream Lovers! There’s A Häagen-Dazs Buffet In Sunway That Only Costs RM16
By Says - Arisha Rozaidee