Harry Styles’ Cover Of Lizzo’s ‘Juice’ Is What You Need

Is there anything Harry Styles can’t sing? Not!

While the singer is making a huge splash in the music world with his newly released second studio album, Fine Line, the former One Direction singer just gave fans more music to their ears with a cover of Lizzo‘s hit, “Juice.” The New York Times

On Wednesday, the performer took the mic in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge in London to perform the track—and may we say, he killed it!

Of course, fans took a millisecond to find the cover and gush over it(like we are).

He’s coming for her queen of covers gig pic.twitter.com/ZXN1gvt6lr Advertisement — PAUL (@KweenPaul) December 18, 2019

gotta blame it on harrys juice pic.twitter.com/2ft0yNn4gT — letúcia (@leticiavolpatop) December 18, 2019