Sabah Loses Puntung, the Sumatran Rhino

Credit: Borneo Rhino Alliance

June 4th marked one of the saddest day for many.

Puntung, one of the last three Sumatran rhinos in Malaysia has died. According to Sabah Wildlife Department Director Augustine Tuugu, Puntung was euthanized in the morning at Tabin Wildlife Reserve, ending her battle against squamous cell cancer.

Credit: Borneo Rhino Alliance

Just a week ago, news broke that Puntung could no longer breathe through her left nostril, unable to vocalize and was in deep pain.

The Borneo Rhino Alliance posted the heartbreaking news on their Facebook page.

Today is one of the saddest days we've ever faced. As of this morning, Puntung’s suffering has come to an end. She was… Posted by Borneo Rhino Alliance on Sunday, 4 June 2017

Rest in peace and suffer no more, dear Puntung.

Source: Borneo Rhino Alliance