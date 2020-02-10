Sabahan Chef’s Award-Winning Dish Fuses Best Of Both Worlds – Nasi Lemak And Nasi Kerabu

According to Astro Awani, the competition – organised and judged by a panel of Irish chefs – was held in Dublin, Ireland on 4 and 5 February.

In her video uploaded to Facebook, the chef, hailing from Ranau, Sabah was seen proudly holding the Jalur Gemilang up to receive the gold medal after she was announced the winner.

The 28-year-old shared that she was actually nursing a fever during the competition but she was thankful for the win.

Siti Safura, who currently lives in Ontario, Canada, won with her dish called “Nasi Lemak Bunga Telang”, a fusion of nasi lemak and nasi kerabu