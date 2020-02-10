Connect with us

Sabahan Chef’s Award-Winning Dish Fuses Best Of Both Worlds – Nasi Lemak And Nasi Kerabu



Muhammad MT (Provided to SAYS)

Malaysian chef Siti Safura Mohd Tawil made the country proud by emerging champion in the Asia-India category of the 2020 Chef Ireland Culinary Competition on Wednesday, 6 February

According to Astro Awani, the competition – organised and judged by a panel of Irish chefs – was held in Dublin, Ireland on 4 and 5 February.

Image from Muhammad MT (Provided to SAYS)Muhammad MT (Provided to SAYS)

Advertisement

In her video uploaded to Facebook, the chef, hailing from Ranau, Sabah was seen proudly holding the Jalur Gemilang up to receive the gold medal after she was announced the winner.

The 28-year-old shared that she was actually nursing a fever during the competition but she was thankful for the win.

Image result for Siti Safura Mohd Tawil Muhammad MT (Provided to SAYS)

Siti Safura, who currently lives in Ontario, Canada, won with her dish called “Nasi Lemak Bunga Telang”, a fusion of nasi lemak and nasi kerabu

According to Bernama, the dish was made up of rice that was coloured blue, chicken rendang, kerabu, and crunchy keropok lekor.

Sabahan Chef's Award-Winning Dish Fuses Best Of Both Worlds – Nasi Lemak And Nasi Kerabu


