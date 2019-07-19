#NewMusicFlyday
Sam Smith Is Keeping Us Up Tonight With “How Do You Sleep” MV
The highly anticipated song is out now!
Via Official charts
Sam Smith has dropped his latest music video for “How Do You Sleep”.
Just last week, the singer announced the release of his latest new single on July 10. The songs comes after a ‘Dancing With A Stranger’became a global success.
Via Udiscovermusic
Smith has been teasing the announcement on social media for the past weeks. In June, A new Instagram account started following the artist alone and posted only nine posts, one with song lyrics, a few tips on combating insomnia, and a link to a mysterious website. Smith had also followed the account.
Watch the music video “How Do You Sleep” here.
