Connect with us
Good Vibes

#NewMusicFlyday

Sam Smith Is Keeping Us Up Tonight With “How Do You Sleep” MV

The highly anticipated song is out now!

Published

3 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for sam smith how do you sleep

Via Official charts

Sam Smith has dropped his latest music video for “How Do You Sleep”.

Just last week, the singer announced the release of his latest new single on July 10. The songs comes after a ‘Dancing With A Stranger’became a global success.

Image result for sam smith how do you sleep

Advertisement

Via Udiscovermusic

Smith has been teasing the announcement on social media for the past weeks. In June, A new Instagram account started following the artist alone and posted only nine posts, one with song lyrics, a few tips on combating insomnia, and a link to a mysterious website. Smith had also followed the account.

Watch the music video “How Do You Sleep” here.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

#NewMusicFlyday3 hours ago

Sam Smith Is Keeping Us Up Tonight With “How Do You Sleep” MV

The highly anticipated song is out now!
Entertainment5 hours ago

Watch Taylor Swift And More Stars Show Off Their Kitty Moves In First “Cats” Trailer

Meowwww…
Entertainment1 day ago

Why Harry Styles Is Perfect To Play Prince Eric In “The Little Mermaid”

Here's our reason
Entertainment1 day ago

A “Gossip Girl” Reboot Is In The Works

XOXO, the Upper East Side drama is back.
Entertainment1 day ago

Javier Bardem Could be Playing King Triton in Disney’s ‘Little Mermaid’

'The Little Mermaid' might have found its king
Advertisement
Advertisement