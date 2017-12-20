HOMECONTACTADVERTISE WITH USSITEMAP
Login Listen Online
Home > #FlyShareIt > Santa Hat Eyebrows Are The Latest Christmas Trend On Instagram

Santa Hat Eyebrows Are The Latest Christmas Trend On Instagram

/
20 Dec 2017
/
/
0 Comment
,

The Christmas tree eyebrow trend is soooo yesterday…Hello! Santa Hat eyebrows as the latest trend on Instagram.

While we love putting on our classic red lip, as a signature holiday look, the festive brow is sweeping the internet.

These red designs are definitely eye-catching and a great make up idea to get into the holiday spirit and have a little fun.

Here’s a few looks to try….If you dare!

Not daring enough to paint your whole brow in red? Here’s a simpler, yet cute idea to try!

With this brow look, you’ll definitely be sleigh-ing the holidayyys!

Source: theSun

Share this page on:
About Post Author

Leave a Reply