Santa Hat Eyebrows Are The Latest Christmas Trend On Instagram

The Christmas tree eyebrow trend is soooo yesterday…Hello! Santa Hat eyebrows as the latest trend on Instagram.

While we love putting on our classic red lip, as a signature holiday look, the festive brow is sweeping the internet.

These red designs are definitely eye-catching and a great make up idea to get into the holiday spirit and have a little fun.

Here’s a few looks to try….If you dare!

Not daring enough to paint your whole brow in red? Here’s a simpler, yet cute idea to try!

With this brow look, you’ll definitely be sleigh-ing the holidayyys!

Source: theSun