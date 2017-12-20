Santa Hat Eyebrows Are The Latest Christmas Trend On Instagram

The Christmas tree eyebrow trend is soooo yesterday…Hello! Santa Hat eyebrows as the latest trend on Instagram.
#christmasbrows 🎄 Santa hat brow for the win 🎅🏼 This was completely not my idea 100% credit goes to @hannahdoesmakeupp
While we love putting on our classic red lip, as a signature holiday look, the festive brow is sweeping the internet.
These red designs are definitely eye-catching and a great make up idea to get into the holiday spirit and have a little fun.
Here’s a few looks to try….If you dare!
SANTA HAT🎅🏼 lol another one of this look! let me know any Christmas looks you want to see down below!
Not daring enough to paint your whole brow in red? Here’s a simpler, yet cute idea to try!
Merry Christmas!! I hope everyone fills themselves with Christmas chocolates, Candy Canes, turkey and lots of wine!! I also hope you have a very loving and safe Christmas <3
With this brow look, you’ll definitely be sleigh-ing the holidayyys!
