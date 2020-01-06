Sarawakians & Sabahans Flying Back Home From KL For CNY To Enjoy Fixed Rates With AirAsia

Minister of Transport Anthony Loke Siew Fook was reported saying by The Borneo Post that Sarawakians will join their counterparts from Sabah in enjoying the festive offer announced by him in Sandakan.

On Friday, 3 January, Loke had announced that the Transport Ministry is working together with AirAsia to offer fixed rate air tickets for Sabahans in KL flying to Sandakan and Tawau before CNY.

“We do this so that more youngsters who are working in the peninsula and students who are studying there can come back to their hometown to celebrate Chinese New Year,” he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the report quoted Loke saying that the fixed rate for AirAsia tickets is not just for CNY, but for Hari Raya Aidilfitri as well.

