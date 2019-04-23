Savvy: How to Step Up Your Biz To The Next Level

In today’s uncertain environment, business owners face many challenges and require new ways to help their companies grow, sell their products or broaden their customer base.

There are many potential channels for achieving growth, and each business needs to assess its own business model and determine its own path.

Not sure where to start? Consider these strategies to take your business to the next level, as shared by some of the Top 30 participants of the AmBank BizRACE Season 2, a business competition designed to enable SMEs to scale and grow by providing learning and development experiences as well as media exposure.

Never Bite More Than You Can Chew

“The biggest mistake I wish I could have avoided and realized earlier is micromanaging the business for the longest period of time,” says Chaman Singh, Founder of EDU360 Enterprise, a creative and innovative organization that provides educational STEM-C and Robotics programs for local schools.

“We spent too much time on minor details, time that we could have spent on our team. As founders, we should be looking at the bigger picture and discovering opportunities sooner.”

It’s tempting to try to control everything, but at some point, you’ll have to delegate tasks and trust your team.

Handle Downfall with Pride

There will always be times when businesses go through tough times, whether that is as a result of the economy or through poor decisions internally. But whether the decision is made for you or because of you, learning how to deal with adversity and how to adapt and come out the other side is of key importance to the success of your business.

“It all goes back to your passion in business,” says Abd Azharee, CEO of Akademi Usahawan Mikro.

“Once you have the right passion towards helping your clients, regardless whatever or whoever that wants to pull you down, we always believe in satisfying the client’s needs. That somehow gives us the courage to start fighting and continue to fight even through difficult times. “

If you fall off the horse, you are supposed to jump straight back on. Don’t quit if times get tough, continue to do all you can, learn from your mistakes and come back stronger than ever.

Follow Your Intuition

As an entrepreneur, one of the most important habits to cultivate is trusting yourself. How many times have you missed an opportunity because you listened to the advice of others rather than trusting a gut feeling that you had? It happens to the best of us, but in order to truly be successful, you have to learn how to trust yourself and follow your heart.

“Call it a DNA. Or call it heart. Whatever you call it, as a founder, I can feel the rhythm is spot-on when we keep winning sales orders, despite us competing against MNCs and other major industry players,” Says Andy Low, Managing Director of Greenbulb Energy.

Greenbulb Energy is the first in-house design team in Malaysia to do port crane modernisation, which previously was monopolized by foreign companies.

Choose The Right Team

A successful start-up needs a solid foundation. A star employee covers everything you need, fills in during emergencies, and contributes to positive company culture because they truly believe in your mission.

In looking for an effective employee, Alan Wei, Founder of Hornbill Agriculture went against the usual requirement of hiring people with high academic qualifications and performance.

“The nature of my business is farming. Therefore, I seek for these two things in candidates: the heart of a farmer, and the willingness to learn.

“Soil type and weather determine many factors, therefore we must be willing to learn as we go,” he adds.

The most important rule in successful hiring is adaptability. They should have multiple talents or be able to switch between multiple roles. Expertise in one area is great; proficiency in several is better.

Have a Strong Role Model

Relatable role models could be key to tackling the confidence curve, and every entrepreneur needs someone they can look up to and inspire them.

“Our role model is Tony Fernandes. Tony Fernandes really inspired us on how he had totally changed his career from multiple industries such as music industry to the aviation industry by building AirAsia as one of Malaysian brand ‘from zero to hero’. We hope we can be like him one day,” says Abdul Rahman Bahasa, CEO of Recove Group.

Mentors have gone ahead of you in their journey, they have seen the ups and downs of entrepreneurship. A role model helps you navigate through the uncertainty. This will help you bring a positive influence and direction both in your business as well as in your personal life.

Set Yourself Apart from The Bunch

The importance of innovation in entrepreneurship is another key value for the longevity of a business. Entrepreneurs and businesses began with a need. They saw the need within the community and among themselves which led to their solution. They seize the opportunity to innovate to make the lives of others more comfortable.

Knowing there is a wide market gap for fuel-saving technology in Malaysia, Neuto develops an affordable plug-and-play hydrogen technology to help transport operators save fuel and save the environment.

Don’t Be Afraid to Turn Down A Client

Clients represent the revenue that your business needs to survive, so on paper, it makes sense to accept everyone. Unfortunately, sometimes that is not always the case. There are times when they’re not a good fit and it’s best for both parties to move on to greener pastures.

“The alignment of expectation and consensus gap such as solution offerings, pricing from both parties can sometimes cause the engagement with potential prospects to end at a less than favourable outcome.,” affirms Alvin Choo, CEO of NEXPlatform, a digital property provider for property industry that empowers improved customer experience and processes with technology.

Working closely alongside the company’s CIO, Stephen Lim, this dynamic duo has a positive outlook on the challenge.

“In another way, this could give us new ideas or perspectives to improve our solutions to make it a better offering to clients in the future.”

