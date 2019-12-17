Entertainment
Say Goodbye To Your Diet ‘Cos McD Just Rolled Out McShaker Twister Fries And New Desserts
By Says – Arisha Rozaidee
Twitter @zakirah_amin
For a lot of people, especially me, this is like a dream come true.
Everyone, say hello to Spicy McShaker Twister Fries!
On 15 December, McDonald’s Malaysia announced the new menu addition on their website. They wrote, “There’s a new twist to everyone’s favourite Spicy McShaker!”
Instagram @juliafmiao
It’s as if McShaker Fries and Twister Fries got married and gave birth to a delicious, crispy, spicy baby.
All you need is RM2.50 to upgrade your regular French Fries to the all-new Spicy Twister McShaker!
Continue reading here!
