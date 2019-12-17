Say Goodbye To Your Diet ‘Cos McD Just Rolled Out McShaker Twister Fries And New Desserts

On 15 December, McDonald’s Malaysia announced the new menu addition on their website. They wrote, “There’s a new twist to everyone’s favourite Spicy McShaker!”

Instagram @juliafmiao

It’s as if McShaker Fries and Twister Fries got married and gave birth to a delicious, crispy, spicy baby.

All you need is RM2.50 to upgrade your regular French Fries to the all-new Spicy Twister McShaker!

