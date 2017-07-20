Say ‘Namaste’ To Chicken Nugget Yoga

Do you need a little motivation in life to exercise? Do you love chicken nuggets? Is chicken nuggets life for you?

If you answered all yes, then you should try ‘Chicken Nugget Yoga’! YES, apparently it is a thing now – well, sort of.

Created by comedians Goubran Bahou and Alex Balcombe, Chicken Nugget Yoga helps to alleviate anxiety, relieve headaches and above all, satisfy YOUR hunger, with chicken nuggets, of course.

How does it work?

The Chicken Nugget Yoga involves a routine of Hatha yoga poses with necessary pauses for bites throughout the yoga series.

According to Kevin, a local London “nugget expert”, he said, “Love is strong, but chicken nugget is stronger”.

One client explained, “I had no idea what yoga was, I just saw chicken nuggets and I turned up”.

Another fanatic said, “I actually used to be a vegan for 9 years and then I found chicken nugget yoga and it changed my whole perspective on everything . . . it’s quite spiritual.”

Watch the video to find out more :-

Chicken Nugget Yoga Chicken Nugget Yoga is here 😍Who would you do this with? 🍗🙏 Posted by Goubtube on Monday, 17 July 2017

FYI, we’re fully aware that ‘Chicken Nugget Yoga’ is totally a JOKE, but frankly, just imagine if it was actually REAL!!! #chickennuggetsislove

