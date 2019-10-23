Scarlett Johansson Says That‘Avengers’ Black Widow Is Not Alive After ‘Endgame’!

Scarlett Johansson discussed her upcoming “Black Widow” solo movie in an interview with Jimmy Fallon.“Honestly, it brought a closure to me that I needed,” she said. “‘Cause I was kind of wiped out after that last one – I mean, emotionally and literally.”Johansson said that many “Avengers” fans don’t believe Black Widow actually died in “Avengers: Endgame” and have tried to convince her otherwise.

“But no, I think death is a pretty final thing,” she added.

Black Widow leaped to her death in “Endgame” when she sacrificed herself for Hawkeye on the planet Vormir, allowing him to get the Soul Stone.Despite the character’s heroic end, however, Johansson said that many “Avengers” fans refuse to believe Black Widow actually died. So she’s here setting the record straight.

Johansson’s solo movie, slated for a 2020 release, will be a prequel that dives into the mysterious assassin’s origin story.