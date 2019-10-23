Connect with us

Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson Says That‘Avengers’ Black Widow Is Not Alive After ‘Endgame’!

“But no, I think death is a pretty final thing”

Published

2 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Related image

Scarlett Johansson discussed her upcoming “Black Widow” solo movie in an interview with Jimmy Fallon.“Honestly, it brought a closure to me that I needed,” she said. “‘Cause I was kind of wiped out after that last one – I mean, emotionally and literally.”Johansson said that many “Avengers” fans don’t believe Black Widow actually died in “Avengers: Endgame” and have tried to convince her otherwise.

Image result for scarlett johansson black widow

“But no, I think death is a pretty final thing,” she added.

Image result for scarlett johansson

Advertisement

Black Widow leaped to her death in “Endgame” when she sacrificed herself for Hawkeye on the planet Vormir, allowing him to get the Soul Stone.Despite the character’s heroic end, however, Johansson said that many “Avengers” fans refuse to believe Black Widow actually died. So she’s here setting the record straight.

Image result for scarlett johansson

Johansson’s solo movie, slated for a 2020 release, will be a prequel that dives into the mysterious assassin’s origin story.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment2 hours ago

Scarlett Johansson Says That‘Avengers’ Black Widow Is Not Alive After ‘Endgame’!

"But no, I think death is a pretty final thing”
Music5 hours ago

Nicki Minaj Is Married! Look Back at Her Romance With Kenneth Petty

We want to see the wedding dress Nicki!
Entertainment23 hours ago

‘Taki Taki’ Singer Ozuna Joins Vin Diesel In ‘Fast & Furious 9’!

If hes anything like in Taki Taki, we cant wait!
Music1 day ago

Two Coldplay Albums Coming Your Way, 100 Years in the Making!

Does this mean double the tour?!
Entertainment1 day ago

Natalie Portman Weighs in on ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’s’ Possible Breast Cancer Storyline

Talk about a plot twist!
Advertisement
Advertisement