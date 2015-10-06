Would you like to come and visit Fly FM and meet our announcers in person?
Ever wondered what happens when the microphones are turned off?
Guess what?! Fly School & Uni brings you closer on how we heat up the air waves!
Your chance to find out how every process of the operations are carried out and witness how they conduct their daily routine as a radio announcer..
Join us for a student visit by submitting your request below:
Looking for a place to do your internship?
School & Uni will help you out!
We are looking for young, ambitious and passionate person…
Loves working in a team, have good work ethics, people oriented and have the willingness to learn…
If you’re interested in the field of radio entertainment industry and want to give it a try,
here’s your way to an excellent opportunity to gain priceless experiences in all aspects of the radio!
Discover your potential by submitting your resume for an internship with us! All you need to do is to submit your application in the box below:
*Only shortlisted will be contacted from Fly Fm representative
What’s up peeps! Want to publicize an event organized in your school& Uni? If yes, then you are on the right page! FLY School & Uni will make your event even bigger, and it could possibly be the most happening event in town! All you need to do is to fill in the form below with all the required details and we will holler you for more details!
*please send in your request 3 weeks prior to the event date. Terms & Conditions apply
