Science Says Bella Hadid Is The Worlds Most Beautiful Woman!

According to science Bella Hadid is the worlds most beautiful woman!

The Daily Mail reports, Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva used the the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi — an equation used to measure physical perfection — to determine the world’s 10 most beautiful women, and the 23-year-old supermodel was found to be 94.35% “accurate” to the Golden Ratio.

“Her eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were measured and came closest to the ancient Greeks’ idea of perfection,” Daily Mail writes.

Beyoncé comes in at a close second with a score of 92.44% followed by actress Amber Heard with a score of 91.85%, Ariana Grande with a score of 91.81%, and Taylor Swift rounding out the top 5 with 91.64%.



The Golden Ratio was founded during the European Renaissance to aid artists and architects in creating their masterpieces and is used today by cosmetic surgeons!

Check out the full list of the world’s most beautiful women below.

Top 10 Most Beautiful Women in the World, According to the Golden Ratio

1: Bella Hadid – 94.35%

2: Beyoncé – 92.44%

3: Amber Heard – 91.85%

4: Ariana Grande – 91.81%

5: Taylor Swift – 91.64%

6: Kate Moss – 91.05%

7: Scarlett Johansson – 90.91%

8: Natalie Portman – 90.51%

9: Katy Perry – 90.08%

10: Cara Delevingne – 89.99%