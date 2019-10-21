Connect with us

Music

Selena Gomez Confirms New Song Title‘Lose You To Love Me’ & Fans Think It’s About Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez is back in the music game!

Published

6 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for selena gomez shoot

The singer took to Instagram on Oct. 18 to share the title of her new song and her single’s album art.  It feels like such a long time since Selena released new music solo for her fans. Now that they have a glimpse at what to expect, it’s not just the album art and release date that fans are chatting about.

View this post on Instagram

I needed to lose you to love me. 10.23. Link in bio.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

A number of fans are thinking that the song is about Selena’s ex, Justin Bieber, 25. Many fans took to social media to air out their thoughts, with one commenting on Twitter!

“Looking forward to hearing Selena Gomez’ new song. Based on the title “Lose you to love me” I’m pretty sure this song is about Justin Bieber.”

View this post on Instagram

Advertisement

Rose colored glasses all distorted.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Selena dropped the title just two weeks after a source told HollywoodLife exclusively that she was “thriving”. “She’s taken charge of her health and has been very consistent with all the important stuff like her nutrition and her sleep and her physical activity so her health is very stable right now.

View this post on Instagram

Lose You To Love Me. 10.23. @spotify

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

As fans know, Selena and Justin had an on-again, off-again relationship that went public at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, where they made their red carpet debut. Their most recent reconciliation was from Oct. 2017 until March 2018, after Sel’s split from The Weeknd.

Related image

After they officially called it quits, Justin moved on to now wife, Hailey. To say it’s been a whirlwind event of on and offs for Selena would be an understatement and fans cannot wait to hear what she reveals in her new single when it drops on Oct. 23!

Related image

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Music3 hours ago

BTS Show Love For Lauv And Their Army In ‘Make It Right’MV

"Promoting the awareness of mental health"
Music6 hours ago

Selena Gomez Confirms New Song Title‘Lose You To Love Me’ & Fans Think It’s About Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez is back in the music game!
Music9 hours ago

Cody Simpson’s New Song For Miley Cyrus Will Make You Swoon

Call it what you want, an expression of love or a little a bit cheesy!
#NewMusicFlyday2 days ago

What Did The ‘Ghost’ ‘Say To You’? All The Songs Released In #NMF!

Hits from Alan Walker, G-Eazy, Ali Gatie and more will have your weekend filled with good vibes!
Entertainment3 days ago

Science Says Bella Hadid Is The Worlds Most Beautiful Woman!

Did they forget Beyonce exist?!
Advertisement
Advertisement