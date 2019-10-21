Selena Gomez Confirms New Song Title‘Lose You To Love Me’ & Fans Think It’s About Justin Bieber

The singer took to Instagram on Oct. 18 to share the title of her new song and her single’s album art. It feels like such a long time since Selena released new music solo for her fans. Now that they have a glimpse at what to expect, it’s not just the album art and release date that fans are chatting about.

A number of fans are thinking that the song is about Selena’s ex, Justin Bieber, 25. Many fans took to social media to air out their thoughts, with one commenting on Twitter!

“Looking forward to hearing Selena Gomez’ new song. Based on the title “Lose you to love me” I’m pretty sure this song is about Justin Bieber.”

Selena dropped the title just two weeks after a source told HollywoodLife exclusively that she was “thriving”. “She’s taken charge of her health and has been very consistent with all the important stuff like her nutrition and her sleep and her physical activity so her health is very stable right now.

As fans know, Selena and Justin had an on-again, off-again relationship that went public at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, where they made their red carpet debut. Their most recent reconciliation was from Oct. 2017 until March 2018, after Sel’s split from The Weeknd.

After they officially called it quits, Justin moved on to now wife, Hailey. To say it’s been a whirlwind event of on and offs for Selena would be an understatement and fans cannot wait to hear what she reveals in her new single when it drops on Oct. 23!