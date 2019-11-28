Music
Selena Gomez Debuts New Tattoo After AMA’S Performance!
New song = New ink!
Selena Gomez shared a new tattoo she has done right after the American Music Awards performance!
The 27-year-old shared a photo of Polaroids on her Instagram of the new tattoo on her upper left thigh. The new ink is a black and white image of praying hands that are holding a rosary. The photos show Gomez getting ready for her debut “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” AMAs performance.
The tattoo artist, Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy, shared behind the scenes snapshots of him tattooing the singer which he has worked with for over six years.
“I wanted to find a spot that it would land and would look really unique to her,” he told the outlet. “So we played with a couple of areas on her leg, and that’s where she loved it the most.”
Earlier this month, Gomez got a wrist tattoo with her best friend and collaborator Julia Michaels after they gave the live debut performance of their collaboration, “Anxiety,” at Michaels’ concert.
