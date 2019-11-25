Selena Gomez Opens 2019 AMA’s With Off Key ‘Lose You Love Me’ Performance!

Selena Gomez delivered the passionate debut performances of her latest singles, “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now,” during the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday (Nov. 24).

The 27-year-old began the performance with “Lose You To Love Me,” which was shot in black and white, similar to the music video. The stage was bare, with only the projections and Gomez donning an elegant gown. However, tfirst song garnered mixed reactions from viewers, who were convinced the pop star “sang off-key in her chorus,” much like the lyric from “Lose You to Love Me.”

Gomez then transitioned into a silver mini-dress and rocked out to her upbeat second release, “Look At Her Now,” where she danced to choreography alongside background dancers.

In the audience, Halsey and Taylor Swift jammed out to Gomez’s performances. Although the reviews for the first song weren’t the best, fans believed that she could have been just having an off night after taking a break from music for a few years, or experiencing other audio issues. In any event, it was clear the artist put her heart and soul into the performance.

See some viewer reactions, below:

Selena Gomez was 🎶 was off key in har forest… & she let it burn🎶 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/dm9mhrBIIh — NiiteByrd (@NinasCherry) November 25, 2019

Ironic @selenagomez singing about being off key and that whole start of the performance was completely off key #AMAs — Brittany Wurfel (@brittwurfel) November 25, 2019

is selena gomez singing off key on purpose cuz it’s in the lyrics?! like i’m very confused by what’s happening rn pic.twitter.com/51cGL2yUit — watermelon sugar Ⓥ︎ (@bributboring) November 25, 2019

So I am watching Selena Gomez sing terribly off key on live TV and I am just trying to get thru this without fast forwarding it. I think Britney Spears has better live vocals. WTF is happening right now. #AMAs2019 — George Mossey © ™ 🔵 (@LGM777) November 25, 2019

How you sing off key in your OWN chorus???? EXPLAIN @selenagomez — 𖣘 (@trapseIIs) November 25, 2019

Advertisement

Is Selena Gomez singing off key on purpose because…. #AMAs2019 pic.twitter.com/5zbZtWAaxD — Rue (@Kurtashian) November 25, 2019

LOOK 👏 AT 👏 HER 👏 NOW 👏.@selenagomez with the perfect opening to the 2019 #AMAs. pic.twitter.com/A7JZB7xqBe — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 25, 2019

Am i the only one not impressed with Selena Gomez? For a show opener, that was a really off key and overall weak performance. #AMAs — Samantha Nicole (@leoprincess91) November 25, 2019

#selenagomez singing off key the whole song sorry not sorry #AMAs — It'smeBoo (@Pburgos00) November 25, 2019

Selena Gomez done did it. Strong performance. Fuck the audio guys. They need to get it together. No, it was not her off key or whatever. pic.twitter.com/FdWu2DZPXW — KvN (@zrnsic) November 25, 2019

Was it planned for Selena Gomez to sing the line “sang off-key to my chorus” off key…? Or was she just coincidentally off key? 😬 #AMAs — Hannah Smith (@Hannah_NOBTS) November 25, 2019

Selena Gomez fans listening to her performance tonight refusing to admit that homegirl’s off key pic.twitter.com/T7n41IDT7M — madz🦋✨💫 (@maddyackerburg) November 25, 2019