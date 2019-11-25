Connect with us

Music

Selena Gomez Opens 2019 AMA’s With Off Key ‘Lose You Love Me’ Performance!

She’s been working on it for 4 years!

Published

5 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for selena gomez

Selena Gomez delivered the passionate debut performances of her latest singles, “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now,” during the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday (Nov. 24).

The 27-year-old began the performance with “Lose You To Love Me,” which was shot in black and white, similar to the music video. The stage was bare, with only the projections and Gomez donning an elegant gown. However, tfirst song garnered mixed reactions from viewers, who were convinced the pop star “sang off-key in her chorus,” much like the lyric from “Lose You to Love Me.”

Image result for selena gomez

Gomez then transitioned into a silver mini-dress and rocked out to her upbeat second release, “Look At Her Now,” where she danced to choreography alongside background dancers.

In the audience, Halsey and Taylor Swift jammed out to Gomez’s performances. Although the reviews for the first song weren’t the best, fans believed that she could have been just having an off night after taking a break from music for a few years, or experiencing other audio issues. In any event, it was clear the artist put her heart and soul into the performance.

Image result for selena gomez

 

See some viewer reactions, below:

Advertisement

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Music1 hour ago

K Pop Idol Goo Hara Found Dead;The Scandal That Might Have Ended Her Life

Rest In peace Goo Hara, we miss you.
Entertainment2 hours ago

Car Falls Into Sinkhole; Driver Unhurt

By NST - Nurul Hidayah Bahaudin
#FlyShareIt2 hours ago

M’sian Autistic Comedian Needs Help To Get Into Britain’s Got Talent 2020

By SAYS May Vin Ang
Music2 hours ago

American Music Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List

From Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello to Khalid all the winners listed inside!
Music5 hours ago

Selena Gomez Opens 2019 AMA’s With Off Key ‘Lose You Love Me’ Performance!

She's been working on it for 4 years!
Advertisement
Advertisement