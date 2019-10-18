Connect with us

Selena Gomez Gives Major Hints Of New Music Coming

Selena Gomez is finally giving fans the news they longed for!- Well sort of.

The 27 year old star, who took time away from the spotlight over the last year, has recently been teasing her return to music with a few cryptic posts on social media.

On Wednesday Selena posted a throwback photo of her young self on Instagram with the caption “We always go into it blindly.”

We always go into it blindly.

The following day, she shared another post of a photo of herself, gazing up at the ceiling from behind a lace curtain.  The photo writes “Rose colored glasses all distorted”.

And to fans surprise,  the “Wolves” singer also posted a short clip, on the same day, with a preview of a car driving by a theater and a message written on the marquee that reads, “I saw the signs and I ignored it.” The message was also written in her caption, while also tagging Spotify.

I saw the signs and I ignored it. @spotify

The signs is almost clear, but no mention of the release has been announced. So stay patient my friend! We’ll find out very soon

