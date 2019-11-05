Selena Gomez Hits Her First No. 1 For ‘Lose You To Love Me’

Selena Gomez is one happy woman, as her latest song “Lose You to Love Me, ” has jumped to the no. 1 Billboard charts, yesterday.

The song was previously placed at No. 15 after its debut spot last week.

Sharing her excitement the star shared the news of her Instagram story, after Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter tagged her on their social media, “WHAT?! Omg!! Thank you SO much @billboardcharts for a first for me!! I’m so grateful,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of the original Billboard article. On another Insta story the singer wrote “Thank you guys for streaming and committing to this song! It means the world to me! This song has my whole heart.”

Gomez also shared the heartfelt post to her Insta feed captioning the post with “My first number 1!! This song is so dear to my heart. I’ve been working so hard to make this album as honest and fun as possible while remaining vulnerable enough to share where I am in life. I love you deeply and thank you so much for listening. I want to thank each and every person that was apart of this moment that I’ll never forget!”

Congratulations Selena!