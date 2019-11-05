Connect with us

Music

Selena Gomez Hits Her First No. 1 For ‘Lose You To Love Me’

Congratulations Selena!

Published

11 hours ago

on

Advertisement

 

Optimagazine

Selena Gomez is one happy woman, as her latest song “Lose You to Love Me, ” has jumped to the no. 1  Billboard charts, yesterday.

The song was previously placed at No. 15 after its debut spot last week.

Sharing her excitement the star shared the news of her Instagram story, after Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter  tagged her on their social media, “WHAT?! Omg!! Thank you SO much @billboardcharts for a first for me!! I’m so grateful,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of the original Billboard article. On another Insta story the singer wrote “Thank you guys for streaming and committing to this song! It means the world to me! This song has my whole heart.”

Billboard/Selena Gomez Instagram

Billboard/Selena Gomez Instagram

Gomez also shared the heartfelt post to her Insta feed captioning the post with “My first number 1!! This song is so dear to my heart. I’ve been working so hard to make this album as honest and fun as possible while remaining vulnerable enough to share where I am in life. I love you deeply and thank you so much for listening. I want to thank each and every person that was apart of this moment that I’ll never forget!”

Congratulations Selena!

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment8 hours ago

‘Harry Potter’ Universe’s ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Finally Starts Filming

Production was expected to start earlier this year but was pushed back after 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald...
Music9 hours ago

Jonas Brothers Announce Christmas Song ‘Like It’s Christmas’

The JoBros are already in the holiday spirit!
Music11 hours ago

Selena Gomez Hits Her First No. 1 For ‘Lose You To Love Me’

Congratulations Selena!
Entertainment11 hours ago

Blackpink’s Jisoo And Jennie Loved M’sia’s Super Ring Soo Much, It’s Now Big In South Korea!

*runs to the snack aisle*
Entertainment12 hours ago

Zac Efron To Star As Wired Investigator In ‘King of the Jungle’ Movie!

Zac Efron in a jungle?! Sign me up!
Advertisement
Advertisement