Connect with us

Entertainment

Selena Gomez Is Quitting Instagram Once Again!

Selena won’t just be dropping her music this week…

Published

13 hours ago

on

Advertisement

YouTube

Don’t expect Selena Gomez to stick around too long.

Advertisement

The 27 years-old, has revealed plans on shutting down her Instagram after her album release this week. Despite being active on social media these past few month since promoting her second studio album “Rare,” the “Lose You to Love Me” singer has decided that it’s best she leave Instagram before it becomes “addictive.”

“I got back on (Instagram) because I was releasing music, but I just told my best friend Courtney (Lopez) yesterday, I’m going to have to take it off my phone again soon,” Gomez admitted on January 8.

“They know I have an addictive personality, and it can be unhealthy,” she continued.

This is not the first time the singer has said bye-bye to Instagram, in September 2018, she made an announcement to her fans of her decision to quit the platform in order to focus in her health.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment7 hours ago

There’s Emotional Baggage. And Then There’s This Guy.

By Says - Tamara Jayne
Entertainment8 hours ago

Here’s How Malaysians Can Do Their Bit For Wildlife Affected By The Fires In Australia

By Says - Yap Wan Xiang
Entertainment9 hours ago

Listen To Meghan Trainor’s Mashup To Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy”

Can Meghan Trainor and Billie Eilish collab already?
Music12 hours ago

Watch: BTS Teases ‘Map Of The Soul’ Come Back Trailer

We want more teasers Oppa!
#FlyShareIt12 hours ago

19-Year-Old Shares Photos Of Her Damaged Lungs As Plea To Others To Stop Vaping

By SAYS May Vin Ang
Advertisement
Advertisement