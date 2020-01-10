Selena Gomez Is Quitting Instagram Once Again!

Don’t expect Selena Gomez to stick around too long.

Advertisement

The 27 years-old, has revealed plans on shutting down her Instagram after her album release this week. Despite being active on social media these past few month since promoting her second studio album “Rare,” the “Lose You to Love Me” singer has decided that it’s best she leave Instagram before it becomes “addictive.”

“I got back on (Instagram) because I was releasing music, but I just told my best friend Courtney (Lopez) yesterday, I’m going to have to take it off my phone again soon,” Gomez admitted on January 8.

“They know I have an addictive personality, and it can be unhealthy,” she continued.

This is not the first time the singer has said bye-bye to Instagram, in September 2018, she made an announcement to her fans of her decision to quit the platform in order to focus in her health.