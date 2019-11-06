Selena Gomez Refollows Bella Hadid, Moving Past The Weeknd Drama

Selena Gomez is ready to make peace with the past. The singer was seen refollowing Bella Hadid on Instagram.

This following an alleged feud between the singer and supermodel over dating The Weeknd.

News flash, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer began dating the “Starboy” singer in 2017. However prior to their romance, Bella and The Weekend were an item from 2015 until late 2016, when they called it quits. The following year, The Weeknd and Selena was spotted getting cosy with one another. The relationship didn’t sit too well with Bella as she quickly unfollowed Gomez on Instagram soon after the story of the duo made headlines.

While Bella and Selena were never close friends, they both share mutual friends and acquaintances. During the time Selena and The Weeknd’s relationship became public, the former couple had also unfollowed Bella on their Instagram.

Despite Bella not following the singer back just yet, it’s good to see that they are attempting to move on from the drama.

Source: Enews