Selena Gomez Reveals New Album Release Date
The wait is finally over!
Selena Gomez is finally giving fans what they want.
After much anticipation, the 27- year- old star has dropped the release date for her upcoming album.
The latest album is scheduled to be out on January 10 2020! Along with the the date announcement, the album pre-order is also made available.
The star went on to her Instagram account to share the big news, with the caption “You can now preorder my new album, out January 10, 2020. This album is my diary from the past few years and I can’t wait for you to hear it. Title, art and track list coming soon.”
Selena’s album will consist of 13 tracks, including “Lose You To Love Me” (the singer’s first No. 1 single) and “Look At Her Now.”
On the singers official website, the site refer to the album as Selena Gomez 2, or SG2, however it’s unclear whether that is the album’s title.
On Thursday, the artist shared the exciting news on her site after teasing “something exciting is coming tomorrow” to her fans.
Watch the official trailer below.
