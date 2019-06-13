Selena Gomez Says She’s ‘Finally Done’ With Her Upcoming album

Via TeenVogue.com

On Monday night, Selena Gomez announced at a red carpet that her latest album is “finally done”.

During the brief interview with Entertainment Tonight, Selena was ask to update on whether the album will be out soon. She later confirmed that “Yes, it’s finally done.”

The “I Can’t Get Enough” singer has been teasing fans via social media on the upcoming album for months.

Though she wasn’t able to give more info on the album, this news is definitely the answer that all Selenator have been anticipating for.

Don’t worry we’ll keep you updated on her albums arrival, for now check out Selena’s latest movie “The Dead Don’t Die” which will hit theaters June 14.