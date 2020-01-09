Selena Gomez’s New Album ‘Rare’ Accidentally Released Days Early In Well Known US Store

Bus Trendz

Its’s been almost 5 years since Selena gOmez has released a new album, so you would expect fans to go insnae over her Rare album being released tomorrow. But therre is a little confusion prior to her official release date tomorrow 1oth Jan. Some fans thought the wait was over when Rare was seen on shelves at Target.

A Twitter user at Target noticed the album on a shelf and tweeted asking if Rare had been released yet.

Fans on Twitter were shock and quick to defend Selena and Rare the album from being leaked. They asked the user not to leak the album saying Selena had worked so hard and she doesn’t deserve it. But Target apparently has systems set up so that can’t happen.

That same Twitter user went back to Target to see if Rare was still there. Spoiler alert: it was. But when their boyfriend went to go buy it, it turns out the album wasn’t registered in Target’s system so it couldn’t be purchased. The user added that their boyfriend told the store’s staff to take the album off shelves to prevent it from being leaked, but there was no follow up to see if the staff listened. Target hasn’t said anything about any of this either.

Look like an innocent marketing or selling gimmick. Target is just basically preparing for sales tomorrow when the album is supposed to be released.