Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are Officially Married!

Tennis Star, Serena Williams is Hitched!

The 36 year old, and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, tied the knot at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans on Thursday, November 16.

This comes just 11 weeks after the birth of their adorable baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on September 1st, 2017.

Her celebrity attendees include Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, and fellow tennis star Caroline Wozniacki!

The two have been dating since 2015, and announced their engagement in December 2016.

Congratulations Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian!!

Source: PEOPLE,