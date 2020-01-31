#FlyShareIt
Sg Buloh Hospital Expert Says Malaysians Do Not Need To Wear Face Masks For Now
By Says – Yap Wan Xiang
Malaysians do not need to wear face masks yet, according to an infectious diseases consultant at the Sungai Buloh Hospital (HSB)
According to the doctor, as of now, there has been no human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Malaysia.
Dr Benedict Sim made the statement at the Ministry of Health’s press briefing about the Wuhan coronavirus today, 30 January, reported The Star.
“Masks are helpful when there are human-to-human transmissions, but there is none in Malaysia currently,” said Dr Sim.
“That advice may change over time if the outbreak changes.”
He added that Malaysians only need to put on face masks if they are visiting China, where the epicentre of the outbreak is.
