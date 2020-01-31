Connect with us

#FlyShareIt

Sg Buloh Hospital Expert Says Malaysians Do Not Need To Wear Face Masks For Now

By Says – Yap Wan Xiang

Published

5 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Sungai Buloh Hospital senior consultant physician (infectious disease) Dr Benedict Sim.Bernama via Harian Metro

Malaysians do not need to wear face masks yet, according to an infectious diseases consultant at the Sungai Buloh Hospital (HSB)

According to the doctor, as of now, there has been no human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Malaysia.

Advertisement

Dr Benedict Sim made the statement at the Ministry of Health’s press briefing about the Wuhan coronavirus today, 30 January, reported The Star.

One-ply face mask (left); N95 mask (right). BMS Safety | Amazon

Masks are helpful when there are human-to-human transmissions, but there is none in Malaysia currently,” said Dr Sim.

“That advice may change over time if the outbreak changes.”

He added that Malaysians only need to put on face masks if they are visiting China, where the epicentre of the outbreak is.

Continue reading here!

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

#FlyShareIt3 hours ago

UNIQLO Malaysia Celebrates Strong Women In Movies With Its Latest Collection

By Says - Diandra Nunis
#FlyShareIt5 hours ago

Sg Buloh Hospital Expert Says Malaysians Do Not Need To Wear Face Masks For Now

By Says - Yap Wan Xiang
#FlyShareIt6 hours ago

China Doctors Tearfully Say Goodbye To Families As They Leave To Help Wuhan Patients

By SAYS Tamara Jayne
Entertainment6 hours ago

Listen To Yuna, Dua Lipa, Louis Tomlinson And More Artists News Songs Out Now

More songs to tune in to right here!
Entertainment8 hours ago

Billie Eilish Will Perform At The 2020 Oscars!

There's no stopping her, she's on to the next best thing!
Advertisement
Advertisement