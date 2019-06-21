Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Release New Song “Señorita” With Steamy MV

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been teasing fans with steamy teasers on their respective social media accounts of a new song “Señorita” since Tuesday (June 18). Now, the Mendes/Cabello collaboration single is officialy out for fans across the globe to hear, along with a steamy new music video to accompany the songs release.

Mendes and Camila previously shared talents and collaborated on their 2015 smash hit single “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which appeared on Mendes’ album Handwritten. Since the release of the song the two of them have become better friends and much more known artists, each with a rabid fan base and No. 1 albums and songs, not to mention have performed in front of hundreds of sold out crowds on their own tours or as support on much larger tours such as Cabello opening on Taylor Swift’s reputation Stadium Tour.

And we have to say Senorita might just top “I Know What You Did Last Summer” only because the video perfectly matches the song, and were very sure fans will be going berserk. Bring one the ship names!

Mendes is currently out headlining his first arena tour for his self-titled third album which is mostly sold out across the U.S. Cabello has teased that she is currently working on a follow-up to her debut solo album, Camila, and will be joining Ed Sheeran on his album No. 6 Collaborations Project in a song with Cardi B.

Check out the video down below, you will not regret it!: