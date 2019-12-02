Connect with us

Shawn Mendes Cancels Concert Due To Laryngitis

Shawn is resting and recovering!

Published

9 hours ago

on

Shawn Mendes had to cancel his Saturday (November 30) concert in São Paulo, Brazil, after he was diagnosed with laryngitis and a sinus infection.

The 21-year-old was spotted by fans and paparazzi leaving a doctor’s office earlier in the day. Mendes broke the news to his fans on Twitter that he could not make the show tonight.

“São Paulo, I’m so so sorry to have to tell you this, but today I woke up feeling ill, and went to the doctor, to find out I have laryngitis and a sinus infection which has caused swelling of my vocal cords,” Mendes wrote in a letter to his fans.

“It breaks my heart to do this but my doctors told me I can not perform tonight or it would risk long term damage to my voice,” he continued. “I love you all so much and apologize from the bottom of my heart as I wish I could be there on stage tonight. I promise I will make it up to you next time I’m back in South America. Te Amo.”

This news comes after he performed night one in São Paulo on Friday (November 29), where he took a moment to protest climate change during the concert.

Mendes’ next scheduled concert is on December 3 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

