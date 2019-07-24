Shawn Mendes Gets New Tattoo Inspired By Fan’s Drawing

Imagine tweeting something about your favorite artist and having them respond! Now, imagine them actually taking your suggestion…and getting it tattooed on their skin. This is not a fire drill, its the real thang, that’s exactly how one diehard Shawn Mendes fan now feels.

Last week, @nasaruins shared two edited images that show the pop star with a butterfly tattooed on his arm. The 20-year-old saw the photos and loved them enough to retweet the message and ask for the fan to DM him the drawing.

Wait this is awesome, can u DM the drawing ?? https://t.co/0y5b3S584Y — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) July 18, 2019

And don’t worry @nasaruins has receipts, She took screenshots of their interaction to show to the Twitterverse.

i love ONE man🥺 pic.twitter.com/7YIV4x3sUV — 𝐤𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐚 peytons & alexis day!! (@nasaruins) July 18, 2019

Apparently, the “Senorita” singer liked the design enough to not only get it tattooed on him, but placed it in the exact same spot the fan had suggested. His tattoo artist Livia Tsang shared a few posts of the new ink.

Mendes also gave Tsang a shoutout and flaunted his new ink in a series of photos on Instagram thanking fans after his Dallas tour date.

The original design was created by a Chilean tattoo artist, who also took to Instagram to show a drawing of her beautiful work. “This is the original design! @shawnmendes,” he captioned the photo.

“I thank you very much for all the messages of love that you have sent me and for appreciating and sharing my art. For those who have asked me, I am located in Santiago de Chile. I invite you to continue reviewing and sharing my art. always available to tattoo.”