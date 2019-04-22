Shawn Mendes Is Touring Asia And He’s Coming To KL!

After much anticipation, Shawn Mendes announced today (April 2019) that “Shawn Mendes: The Tour” in Asia will also include Malaysia!

This marks the first time the 20-year-old singer will be making his debut in Malaysia.

The tour comes after his self-titled album, that came out in 2018. The “In My Blood” singer will be touring 7 countries in Asia that will kick off this October 2019.

Here are the dates:

1st October 2019 – Bangkok, Thailand

4th October 2019 – Singapore (Singapore Indoor Stadium)

5th October 2019 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

8th October 2019 – Jakarta, Indonesia

10th October 2019 – Manila, Philippines

13th October 2019 – Macao, Hong Kong

16th October 2019 – Tokyo, Japan

For fellow fans who wants to watch the singer live in Malaysia, on 5th October 2019 at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil (Indoor Arena).

We’re super excited to hear the news!

Here’s a few of our favourite songs to stay hype!;

This song gave us all the feels!

“Stitches” came out in 2015 and became Mendes’ first single to reach the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s also the second single released off of Mendes’ debut album “Handwritten.” that reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making Mendes the youngest artist to top the chart in half a decade. He was later nominated for Male Artist at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards, but ultimately lost to Ed Sheeran.

Considered as one of the best songs of 2016, “”Treat You Better”was co-written by Shawn Mendes, Scott Harris, and Teddy Geiger.

In an interview with Songwriter Universe, Harris explained the process of writing the tune. “I remember we wrote it in LA,” he said. “Teddy had worked with Shawn before and Shawn was excited to get the three of us together. I’ve known Teddy for a while. My band actually opened up for him for six weeks one time. The vibe was immediately right. We all get along really well and it kind of came right out. It was actually a full-on reggae song until we switched the guitar part right before we recorded the demo.”

“There’s Nothing Holdin’Me Back” won Best Song at the 2017 MTV EMAs. Mendes also won for Best Artist and Biggest Fans.

The singer admitted in a video interview, the song isn’t about a real-life girl in his life – it’s about a character on screen. “I was reading a movie script that I was possibly going to be in and the girl who ‘my character’ kind of falls in love with, I actually really loved, like I really liked the character,” Mendes added, “I wrote the song about her [the character]. So it’s not a real girl, that one isn’t a real girl.”