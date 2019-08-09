Music
Shawn Mendes Kicked Off 21st Birthday With His “Señorita” Camila Cabello
“And every touch is oo la la la”
Shawn Mendes‘ birthday celebrations are kicking off with a special someone.
The “Stitches” singer was spotted in New York City Wednesday afternoon alongside rumored girlfriend Camila Cabello.
Video via TMZ
According to an eyewitness, the singer was “giggly and kinda all over Shawn. She saw a store she wanted to go into, pointed at it and wanted to go in and so he stayed outside while she went inside and he was on the phone.”
When they reunited, they walked to the end of the street holding hands and she was very energetic. “Both Shawn and Camila were laughing and talking a lot,” our eyewitness added.
As for Shawn’s actual birthday (which is being celebrated today US Timing)E! News has learned the pair was spotted at Jack’s Wife Freda in New York City around 10 a.m. for a breakfast date.
@ShawnMendes @Camila_Cabello pic.twitter.com/4ko7wmf4lH
— Just Caroline (@care__bear__1) August 7, 2019
The pair seemed to enjoy the anonymity and the chance to focus on each other for a quiet meal. They appeared comfortable and at ease with each other without being bothered by other customers.
While the birthday boy’s plans for tonight remain top secret, the singer is free from any performances until Saturday when he will resume his summer tour.
And while the couple hasn’t confirmed their relationship, we can’t help but wonder if today is the day things could become Instagram official.
After all, you only turn 21 once!
Image via CapitalFM
